Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Amryt Pharma stock traded up GBX 5.32 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 157.82 ($2.13). The stock had a trading volume of 155,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,898. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £504.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($3.10).

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

