Analysts Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.54. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.