Analysts Anticipate GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.27). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Patricia S. Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.58 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $81.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

