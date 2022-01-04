Analysts Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Post $2.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.36. Assurant reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

AIZ stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 597.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

