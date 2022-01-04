Analysts Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) PT at $42.00

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after buying an additional 134,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after buying an additional 559,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after buying an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,688,000 after buying an additional 268,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.