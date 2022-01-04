Analysts Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Target Price at $25.36

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after acquiring an additional 978,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 85,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,744. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.