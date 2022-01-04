Analysts Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) PT at $100.33

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.68.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 68.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

