Analysts Set Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Price Target at GBX 704.27

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 704.27 ($9.49).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMG. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.55) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.42) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 763 ($10.28) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 777 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 530 ($7.14) to GBX 650 ($8.76) in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 525 ($7.07) on Friday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 340.10 ($4.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.27). The company has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 476.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 501.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

