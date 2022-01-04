Analysts Set Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target at $9.11

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

DALXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

DALXF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,116. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.