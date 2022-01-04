Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Target Price at $777.33

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $777.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of SAM traded down $19.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $500.58. 1,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,689. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $435.12 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.26.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,346 shares of company stock worth $13,731,068 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in Boston Beer by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after buying an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after buying an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

