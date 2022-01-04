Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for argenx (ARGX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) in the last few weeks:
- 12/21/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $368.00 to $418.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $350.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $390.00 to $455.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $297.00 to $340.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – argenx is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.
- 11/29/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $354.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.
Shares of ARGX stock opened at $351.06 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.38. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.97.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
