Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for argenx (ARGX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $368.00 to $418.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $350.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $390.00 to $455.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $297.00 to $340.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – argenx is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

11/29/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $354.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $351.06 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.38. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of argenx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of argenx by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

