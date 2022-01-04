Analyzing Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) & Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -223.12% -139.59% Amerigo Resources 20.15% 31.06% 15.45%

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Amerigo Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.34 million ($0.04) -1.81 Amerigo Resources $126.43 million 1.61 $6.06 million $0.22 5.09

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration. Pelangio Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerigo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pelangio Exploration and Amerigo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Pelangio Exploration on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

