Analyzing Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) and The Competition

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ: PEBK) is one of 320 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s rivals have a beta of 0.53, meaning that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Competitors 2159 9001 7284 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.05%. Given Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $70.87 million $11.36 million 11.35 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Competitors $1.23 billion $222.18 million 12.58

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.52% 9.88% 0.91% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Competitors 28.86% 12.44% 1.27%

Summary

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina rivals beat Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. It has no operations and conducts no business of its own other than owning the bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

