Analyzing STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get LENSAR alerts:

LENSAR has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LENSAR and STRATA Skin Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 2.53 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.48 STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.10 -$4.41 million ($0.07) -20.14

STRATA Skin Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LENSAR. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73% STRATA Skin Sciences -8.32% -16.97% -9.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LENSAR and STRATA Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

LENSAR currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 186.89%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats LENSAR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.