Anchor Protocol Trading Down 5.7% This Week (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $632.97 million and $7.38 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00007119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004058 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003888 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003573 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,753,035 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

