Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the November 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 109,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,479. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Anglo American from 4,100.00 to 3,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,862.50.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

