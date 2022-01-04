ankrETH Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One ankrETH coin can now be purchased for $3,588.75 or 0.07579784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. ankrETH has a market cap of $105.26 million and approximately $45,784.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

