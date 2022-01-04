Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 481,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,363. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $595.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

