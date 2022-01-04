Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Trimmed by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after buying an additional 360,705 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

AON stock opened at $293.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.22.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

