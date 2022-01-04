APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

APG opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,771,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,902,000 after buying an additional 806,577 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in APi Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,508,000 after buying an additional 1,601,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in APi Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,246,000 after buying an additional 1,001,995 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in APi Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

