APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
APG opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,771,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,902,000 after buying an additional 806,577 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in APi Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,508,000 after buying an additional 1,601,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in APi Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,246,000 after buying an additional 1,001,995 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in APi Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.