Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter.

AMEH stock opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

