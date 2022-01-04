Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $173.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.06.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $182.01 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.88. The company has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

