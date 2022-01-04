Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after acquiring an additional 358,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after acquiring an additional 362,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.37. The stock has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

