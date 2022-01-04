Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 111,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,126. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $632.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Arco Platform
Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.
