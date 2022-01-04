Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 111,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,126. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $632.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Arco Platform by 9.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Arco Platform by 7.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Arco Platform by 25.6% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Arco Platform by 17.9% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

