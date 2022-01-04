Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.25 million and $2.82 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00063423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00078079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.80 or 0.08187672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00081304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,396.61 or 0.99947351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

