Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 575 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Atkore worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Atkore by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ATKR stock opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.42.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

