Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

