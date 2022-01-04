Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 77.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 25.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $244.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $201.02 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

