Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Victoria's Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

