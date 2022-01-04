Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Shares of GILD opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.