Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,648 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $177.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

