Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$57.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.50.

Shares of ATZ stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,287. The company has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$50.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.39. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$24.39 and a 52 week high of C$53.87.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total value of C$499,460.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total value of C$610,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,390. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

