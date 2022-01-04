Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.78

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 13149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 357.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,420,000 after buying an additional 184,360 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.