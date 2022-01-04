ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Reaches $0.0531 on Major Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and $169,320.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.00 or 0.08154867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00079632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,248.12 or 0.99767508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007387 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

