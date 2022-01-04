Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 5.2% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 20,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $502.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

