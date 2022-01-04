Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Increases Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.2% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,432,000 after purchasing an additional 87,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

WH opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

