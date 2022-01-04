Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Up 53.6% in December

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 6,440,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,816,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.89.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,855,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $245,845,782 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $10,897,688. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

