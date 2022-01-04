ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASMIY shares. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $446.41 on Friday. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $497.06. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.62.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $510.38 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

