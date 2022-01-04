Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.15.

NYSE PFE opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.