Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.17

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.17 and last traded at $70.90, with a volume of 71123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

