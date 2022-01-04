Auctus (AUC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $2.23 million and $13,144.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.00367175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00050448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

