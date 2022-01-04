Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $280.08. 4,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $255.23 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.