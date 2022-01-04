Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $7.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.80. The company had a trading volume of 86,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,588. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.34 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

