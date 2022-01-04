Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $629,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 134,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,109. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38.

