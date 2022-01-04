AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Stock Price Up 8.5%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.85 and last traded at $32.25. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

AOCIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

