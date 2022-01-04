Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $16.80 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,475 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after purchasing an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,984,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

Equity Residential stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,422. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

