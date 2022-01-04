Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 932,299 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10,858.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932,299 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.08% of Kraft Heinz worth $34,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.66. 125,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

