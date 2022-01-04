Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 32,363 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,363 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,419,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,461,000 after acquiring an additional 427,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.81. 86,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,637. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

