Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,699 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in International Paper were worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in International Paper by 2,907.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 640,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Paper by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,996,000 after purchasing an additional 533,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. 82,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,706. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.