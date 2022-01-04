Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 205,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,321 shares of company stock valued at $13,248,749. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.